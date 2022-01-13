Kovels Antiques: Modern lamps still maintain a similar shape and design as early portable lamps

Q: Seeing recent sales of vintage video games reminds me of playing them with my brother when we were kids. I think the oldest game system we had was our parents’ Intellivision. Would that be worth a lot today?

A: The Intellivision (short for “intelligent television”) was made by Mattel, released in 1979 and discontinued in 1990. It was the first video game system with a 16-bit microprocessor. It was a serious competitor to the Atari 2600, which launched in 1977. The Intellivision was advertised as having better graphics and sound than other systems at the time, but it had a smaller games library. An Intellivision game system and collection of games sold for about $65 at auction in 2021. Parts have sold online for less. Individual games tend to sell for about $10, but rare cartridges in the original packaging can sell for over $100. They are not getting prices as high as more familiar systems and games, like Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros.

Q: We have a set of 12 Lenox dinner plates, each depicting a different sailing ship. They are gold-rimmed and marked with the name of the ship and a description. Eight plates depict a Challenge Cup and year, and four are Cup Defenders. They have the Lenox mark and “J. McD. & S. Co.” What is this mark? Are the plates valuable?