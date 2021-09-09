Kovels Antiques: Nations often celebrate with specialty items, including souvenirs, fabric pieces, toys, more

Q: We are cleaning out my grandparents’ house, and I found a 22-inch-high dark green vase. It has “Louwelsa” curved above the name “Weller.” Any idea what it is worth?

A: What you have is a Weller Pottery umbrella stand. Weller Pottery started in 1872 in Fultonham, Ohio, moving to Zanesville, Ohio, in 1882. By 1915, Weller Pottery was the largest art pottery in the world. Pottery lines included Louwelsa, Eocean, Dickens Ware and Sicardo. Weller closed in 1948. An umbrella stand in good condition sells between $600 and $800, depending on its color, design and condition.

Q: We bought a Drexel dining-room table and six chairs in the 1960s. The style is midcentury modern, but the chairs have unusual backs with spindles that are flattened about two-thirds of the way up. The table is 60 inches by 29 inches by 40 inches and has two leaves. It’s stamped underneath with “Drexel Declaration, 850-330-37, 2/61.” I’ve heard midcentury modern furniture is popular again. What is this set worth?