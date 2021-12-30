Kovels Antiques: Odd-looking cup was used when decorating pottery

Answer: We get lots of questions on how to sell a large collection, how to find an appraiser and how to find potential buyers. You can find appraisers, prices, articles on how to get the best results when you sell and other helpful information on our website, Kovels.com. Click on the tab “How to Buy or Sell.” The business directory in that section lists appraisal services, auctions, collector’s clubs and other resources. Our booklet “Kovels’ A Diary: How to Sell, Settle, and Profit from a Collector’s Estate” will also help you decide where and how to sell. Furniture and other items that are worth $1,000 or more usually sell for the highest prices at an auction house. Shipping is expensive and usually everything is shipped from the auction company building. Don’t sell the best expensive furniture, art and paintings first. Keep them with less exciting antiques to attract bidders.