Kovels Antiques: Online auctions are a good place to find unusual furniture pieces

Answer: Your figurines were made by Villeroy & Boch, a company in Mettlach, Germany. Francois Boch and his sons began making pottery in France in 1748. They moved to Mettlach in 1809 and began making tableware in a former abbey. In 1836, Boch merged with competitor Nicolas Villeroy and the company became Villeroy & Boch. The German words “Gesetzlich Gesch?tzt” translate as “protected by law,” which is similar to “patented.” The mark that looks like an abbey represents the octagonal Old Tower in Mettlach, built in 989. Villeroy & Boch used this mark from 1883 to the 1930s. The company is still in business.

Answer: Potbelly stoves were used from the 1800s to the early 1900s to heat parlors, railroad stations, schoolhouses and other buildings. The heavy cast-iron stoves were fired by wood or coal. The round “belly” shape radiated enough heat to warm a large room. Some models had a ring around the middle to keep people from bumping into it and getting burned, nickel-plated decorations and trim, and a flat cooking surface on the top. Potbelly stoves have become popular again for cabins and places that don’t have a furnace. We contacted Good Time Stove Co. (www.goodtimestove.com), which restores antique and vintage stoves, to verify our information. They said it was made between about 1900 and 1920 by the Brigham foundry in Georgia. The foundry closed in the 1940s. Potbelly stoves like yours sell for $200 to $400. Those with nickel trim and ornate decoration sell for more. Stoves that are in poor condition or don’t work can’t be sold.