Kovels Antiques: Peeling machines were a great help during apple harvesting season

A: Uneeda Doll Company was founded in 1917 in Brooklyn, N.Y. The company made thousands of moderately priced dolls and copied dolls made by other makers. Although stiff-legged dolls like yours were sometimes called “walking dolls,” the first doll that actually “walked” was Baby First Step, made by Mattel beginning in 1964. A battery-operated motor in the doll’s body made it walk or roller skate. A compartment in the doll’s back held the batteries. The recessed area in your doll’s back may have been meant to hold batteries, but it doesn’t look like this model was made with battery-operated movement. The Roman numerals on your doll indicate it was made in 1976.

Most dolls like yours were made in Taiwan then, but yours was made in the United States. The company changed ownership several times. It became Uneeda Doll Co., Ltd. in 1996 and is now headquartered in Henderson, North Carolina.

Q: Did Tiffany ever make desk sets? I think I own one. It’s made of glass set in a patterned metal. My parents believe it is from the 1920s. What is it worth?