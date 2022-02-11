Kovels Antiques: Quilting was the inspiration for furniture, art objects

Q: The other day, two of my snow globes broke. They each hold a special meaning, and I would like them fixed. One is a music box snow globe while the other is a simple snow globe. They both seem to need nothing more than their globes replaced. Do you know of a place that can fix a snow globe, or even someone I could speak with that might know something?

A: If the globes are glass, they can be replaced. You can find places that repair snow globes by searching online for snow globe repair or by searching the business directory on our website, Kovels.com. Replacement globes and “snowflakes” are available online. A toy and hobby store, a doll hospital or a store that sells craft supplies might also be a source.

Q: Does “Victorian furniture” refer to a style or the time period it was made?