Kovels Antiques: Sometimes reproductions of antiques are worth almost as much as the original

A: The numbers on your milk bottle aren’t the date it was made. Kinnett’s Dairies was not founded until the 1920s. However, the numbers identify the manufacturer of the bottle, Thatcher Glass Manufacturing Co. of Elmira, New York. States required milk bottles to be labeled with the manufacturer’s name, trademark or an identifying number. Numbers were assigned by the states, but not all states used the same numbers. Thatcher Glass Manufacturing Co. was given the number “1” in Wisconsin, “11” in Maine, and “14” in Michigan. The company used “1-11-14” on its milk bottles so it would meet the requirements of all three states. The word “sealed” guarantees the bottle holds the volume of liquid listed on it. Most embossed bottles were made before the 1930s, when pyro glazed (applied color) labels became common. Kinnett’s was sold to Parmalat in 1998. Embossed half-pint milk bottles sell for $10 to $15. Some pyro glazed bottles sell for higher prices. Clever logos or sayings add value.

