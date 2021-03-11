Kovels Antiques: St. Patrick's Day memorabilia began to show up after 1900

Q: We’ve had a Shirley Temple pitcher in our family for many years. It’s blue glass with a picture of Shirley and her autograph on one side. The pitcher is 4 ½ inches tall and 3 inches across the top. Is this a collector’s item? What might it be worth?

A: Shirley Temple (1928-2014) was a child actor who began appearing in short one-reel films in 1931 and in full-length films in 1932. By 1935, she was the most popular movie star in the U.S. and won the Academy Award’s first-ever Academy Juvenile Award. Your cobalt-blue pitcher is part of a breakfast set that included this milk pitcher, a mug and a bowl. The dishes were made by Hazel Atlas Glass Co. and U.S. Glass Co. from 1934 to 1942 and given away as premiums for Wheaties and Bisquick. Millions of dishes were made, and in recent years they have been reproduced. The pitchers sell for $10 to $12.

Q: I have 95 pieces of Wunsiedel china. I’m thinking about selling it, but I don’t know what it’s worth or who might be interested in purchasing it. It’s marked with a crown over a shield with the letter “R” in the center. The word “Wunsiedel” is above the shield and “Bavaria, Germany” is below it. What can you tell me about the maker, age and how to sell it?