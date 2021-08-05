Kovels Antiques: The "Goat and Bee" design was well-known for Chelsea porcelain

Chelsea porcelain was made in Chelsea, England, about 1750. One of the famous pieces is the “Goat and Bee” milk jug that was designed by Nicholas Sprimont (1716-1771). He was born in Liege (in what is now Belgium) and started working in London about 1742.

An auction of important early porcelain was held recently by Doyle in New York City and some Goat and Bee jugs were sold. Each was marked with the incised triangle and script mark used by the Chelsea Porcelain Factory and designed by Sprimont. Other examples of the jug can be seen in at least three museum collections. The jug has an irregular pear shape and is decorated with colorful flowers. A goat is resting on one side of the base another goat is on the other side. A large black bee with yellow wings is resting on a flower. The jug is 4¼ inches tall.

There are several fables and tales about two goats and a bee. They all start with the two goats trying to cross a ravine on a narrow bridge. In Aesop’s fables, the two goats are trying to cross a ravine on a narrow log. They were on opposite sides of the ravine but did not have room to pass. They were both too stubborn to let the other go so they ran across, bumped, and both fell into the ravine. Moral of the story: Sometimes giving way is better than stubbornness.

The Goat and Bee jug in the Doyle auction sold for $3,780.