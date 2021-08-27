Kovels Antiques: Toleware was coated with two layers of paint to protect the tin from rust

Toleware was popular in New England and nearby areas in the 1700s. Collectors today identify the existing pieces by similarities in the shapes and painted decorations on newly discovered pieces.

Two paint colors were used as the base coat to protect the tin from rust; black or red was used in Pennsylvania, but only black was favored in parts of New England.

Pennsylvania makers usually made a straight spout and a handle with an extra piece to reinforce the curve in the handle. New England makers favored a simple curved handle. The body was a lighthouse shape, and tinsmiths made a gooseneck spout. Yellow, green, red and white flowers and leaves were stenciled on as decorations. The tinware lost favor when copper and silver plate became more available because tin often rusted. But some of the small utensils, such as cookie cutters and funnels, remained in use.

Q. I have two Jasper curio cabinets. I purchased them in the 1960s from Harlem Furniture Co. in Dayton, Ohio. I was hoping that you could help me out with finding new keys! Thank you.