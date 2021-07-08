Kovels Antiques: Toy wagons were often used by newsboys to deliver papers

A: Anri was in business in St. Christina, Italy, by 1912. The company was founded by Anton Riffeser. The name of the company is a combination of the first two letters of his first and last names. Several artists and woodcarvers worked at the company. After World War II, the quality of the carving and painting declined. Anri stopped making bottle stoppers, corkscrews and other bar accessories in 1976, but wooden figures continued to be made. The company is now closed, and no new figures are being made. Anri items sell on many websites. Some sell for $10 or less, some for $50 or more. You can get an idea of value by checking several websites to see what items like yours have sold for. Be sure to look for sold prices, not just asking prices. Some recent prices were $10 for a bottle stopper, $53 for a happy birthday music box, $79 for a figurine of a couple reading the newspaper and $250 for dog bookends.