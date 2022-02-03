Kovels Antiques: Trompe l'oeil painting techniques have been 'fooling the eye' since ancient Greece

A: Glenn Miller (1904-1944) was a trombone player, composer and music arranger who formed his first orchestra in 1937. He formed a new orchestra in 1938 that included several members of the original group. It became the most popular dance band in the world. Miller joined the military and led the American Band of the Allied Expeditionary Forces, which was stationed in England from 1942 to 1944. The band played at bases around the country and on BBC radio broadcasts. Its last civilian concert was in September 1942. The last appearance of the band at an air base was in October 1944. The band’s last radio broadcast was December 12, 1944, three days before Miller’s plane disappeared on a flight to Paris. The date and place of your playbill determine the value. Most playbills sell for $10 or less. If it’s autographed by the performer, it could go for more. If it is the last performance, it will be more, depending on condition.