Kovels Antiques: Tussie mussies were used to combat a lack of sanitation in Victorian times

Is it a tussie mussie, a bouquetiere, a porte-bouquet, a nosegay or a posey holder? This funnel-shaped metal object was a fashionable accessory with an important purpose. In medieval times, the streets smelled from garbage and horses and other animals and lack of toilets. Women carried small bouquets of herbs and spices to cover the foul odors that they thought carried diseases.

By Victorian times, the bouquets were bunches of sweet-smelling flowers or tussies. The stems were kept moist in damp moss and they were named tussie mussies. They were held by the long handle, just under the ladies’ nose. Some were made with chains and a ring that went on a finger to hold the tussie mussie and others were made to pin to the waistband when the lady had to use her hands to climb out of a carriage or go down stairs holding a railing.

This tussie mussie is made with a chain and a tripod stand that folds up. The 4½-inch flower-holding cone is made of hinged, engraved silver with wrigglework flowers. It was made around 1875. It sold with two others for $1,188 at a New Orleans auction.

