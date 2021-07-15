Kovels Antiques: Use of footstools is centuries old, but designs got whimsical in the late 1920s

A: Tin-glazed, hand-painted pottery has been made in Quimper, France, since 1685. Three different companies made pottery with similar designs of Breton peasants and flowers in blue, green, yellow and red. The three companies merged in 1968 and used the mark “HB Henriot,” and the artist’s initials or decoration numbers. Quimper was sold to a family in the United States in 1984. After more changes, Jean-Pierre Le Goff became the owner in 2011, and the name was changed to Henriot-Quimper. You could still keep your pens in it since it probably won’t sell for more than $25.

Q: I accidentally broke a glass baking dish when I used it to bake meatloaf and a green bean casserole. The dish is 12¾ inches long, 8½ inches wide and 2 inches deep. It’s marked McKee Glass Co., number 263. Sadly, when I put the green bean mixture in, it broke! Any clue on when the McKee Glass Co. was in business and if they made heavy glass similar to Pyrex glass?

A: The McKee Glass Company started in Jeannette, Pa., in 1903. It became the McKee Division of the Thatcher Glass Co. in 1951 and was bought out by the Jeannette Corporation in 1961. Jeannette Corporation closed in the early 1980s. McKee’s No. 263 is a divided baking dish, part of the company’s Glasbake baking ware made to go from oven to table.