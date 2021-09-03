Kovels Antiques: Vases with trial glaze colors are usually destroyed or sold

A: Philip Boileau (1863-1917) was an artist who opened a studio in New York City in 1902. He was known for his portraits of beautiful women. His work appeared on postcards, prints, magazines, calendars and other items. Reinthal & Newman was a publisher of postcards and prints, in business in New York from 1906 to 1928. Most postcards sell for 25 cents or less or in groups of 25 or 30 cards for less than $10. Only a few sell for high prices. Since your mother was an ephemera dealer, she may have collected cards that are more valuable than most. Postcards with illustrations by Philip Boileau have sold recently for $1.50 to $6. Go to a postcard show and see what postcards like yours are selling for. Talk to the dealers and see if they’re interested in your collection. But don’t let them just pick out the best postcards and leave you with the rest, which will be harder to sell. You can find postcard shows by searching online.