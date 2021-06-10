Kovels Antiques: Victorian furnituremakers used details to keep furniture from being too plain and dark

Q: I love McCoy pottery and for years have had a green McCoy letter holder hanging on the wall near my front door. Is it rare?

A: The McCoy Pottery Company was based in Zanesville, Ohio, and from 1910 to 1990, produced huge numbers of planters, bowls, serving dishes, wall pockets, cookie jars and your letter holder. The pottery is still an inexpensive and colorful collectible. McCoy pottery is very functional, including your letter holder, which is selling for around $45 in antique stores.

Q: I have an extensive glass collection and live in the middle of nowhere and would like to find an appraiser to give me a fair value on my collection.

A: First decide what kind of appraisal you need, one for insurance or estate purposes, or one to find out how much you can sell your collection for. The appraiser will have to travel to see your collection. Insurance companies usually require a written appraisal from a qualified appraiser to set the amount they will cover. Ask the appraiser what the fee is for a written appraisal. It is expensive to get an itemized appraisal, but you can get a less expensive appraisal if it’s less detailed.