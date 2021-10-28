Kovels Antiques: What looked like a vase was actually a match holder

If the harmonica is a model collectors want or if there is something unusual about it, it’s in perfect condition and has the original box, it might sell for more. It’s not possible to estimate the value without seeing it. Take it to a music store in your area and see if someone there can give you an idea of value.

A: Jasper Cabinet Furniture was based in Jasper, Indiana, starting at the turn of the 20th century. The company produced secretary desks, china cabinets, curio cabinets, chests of drawers and other furniture. If antique furniture collectors — or those inheriting older curio cabinets or chests — are lucky, their pieces will come with its original key. Before getting upset if you don’t see a key, check to see if it’s taped in a drawer or on the back panel. If the key is nowhere to be found, your first step would be to remove the lock and take it to an antiques store, hardware store or a locksmith. Be sure to call ahead to make sure the store has a collection of old bit keys, often called skeleton keys. If you’re lucky, the store will have a key that slides into the keyhole and throws the bolt. If not, a locksmith can look for a bit-key blank that’s a close fit. Antique master keys can typically open every lock in a home, most commonly in Sears Craftsman and Victorian homes, as well as any home that’s close to a century or more in age. Those antique skeleton keys are also known as “bit and barrel” keys.