Kovels: Company that started as metal fabricators used scraps to make toys

Q: Can you tell me what company made a porcelain bowl marked with an eagle with spread wings above the letters "C.T."? It's also marked "Made in Germany."

A: The mark on your bowl was used by C. Tielsch Porcelain Factory in Altwasser, Silesia, Germany (now Stary Zdroj, part of Walbrzych, Poland). The company was founded by Carl Tielsch in 1845. It became a part of C.M. Hutschenreuther in Hohenberg, Germany, in 1932. C. Tielsch used an eagle mark for several years. This particular mark was used from 1875 to about 1900. Porcelain exported to the U.S. had to be marked with the country of origin after 1891, so your porcelain bowl was probably made after that. The city name, Altwasser, was added to the mark around 1900.

Q: I have my brother's Playboy magazine collection plus six Playboy calendars. The magazines are from 1968 to 1984. All are in excellent condition and have been stored in bank boxes. I'd be interested in knowing the value of this collection. I'm looking for a single buyer for the complete set. I don't do anything on the Internet. Can you help me find a home for this collection?