Kovels: Guatemala Calder rugs and tapestries fetch good prices at auction

Q: I have a mug that says "Remembrance of the 34 Reunion of the GAR (Grand Army of the Republic), Chicago, Aug. 26-30, 1900." It has an American flag and eagle on the front and a five-star badge with "Veteran of the Grand Army of the Republic" written on it. Does this have any value?

Answer: The Grand Army of the Republic was an organization for Union Army veterans who fought in the Civil War. It was founded in 1866 and dissolved in 1956 after the last member died. The GAR established soldiers' homes and orphanages, lobbied Congress to pass pension legislation for veterans, advocated voting rights for Black veterans and promoted a national memorial day honoring those who died in the war.

Thousands of posts were established in cities and small towns. National encampments were held annually. The last, the 83rd, was held in 1949. Mugs sell for $50 to $200 depending on condition and age.

Q: I have a narrow, oval tray with a wide border of 12 courting scenes and gold trim. The couple is in 18th-century clothing, and the man is playing the guitar and serenading the woman in some scenes. The bottom is marked with a beehive mark and "Royal Vienna, 1102." Can you tell me anything about this tray?