Kovels: Halloween items becoming more popular with collectors

Answer: Michael Thonet (1796-1871) was a German-Austrian cabinetmaker. In the 1830s in Germany, Thonet experimented with wood bending using strips of veneer and glue. He opened his own shop with his four sons in the 1840s in Vienna and developed a technique for bending rods of solid beechwood into sleek curves using hot steam. Versions of his Vienna "bentwood" chair won medals at the 1851 Great Exhibition in London and the 1855 Exposition Universelle Paris. When Michael Thonet died in 1871, the company had sales locations across Europe and in the U.S. During the late 1800s, many bentwood furniture designs were created. In 1976, the Thonet company was divided into separate and independent German and Austrian companies. We have seen Thonet highchairs listed for sale for about $600 to $1,000 retail, but at auction they have been sold for $100 to $300.

Q: I inherited a bronze statue of a woman in a "classical" pose, scant clothing gracefully draped around her body, and one arm raised above her head. It's signed "Moreau, Mathu." She's about 20 inches high. What is its value and where can I sell it?