Kovels: Here are some tips on identifying antique dishes

Q: I would like to correspond with others who collect antique handkerchiefs. In particular, I want to know how to organize and catalog them. I have about 1,000. Do you know of a group of handkerchief collectors, organizations or resources in this field?

Answer: You can find other collectors by searching for handkerchiefs on the internet. You'll find people buying and selling handkerchiefs, blogging about handkerchiefs and posting pictures from their collections. Sellers may be able to give you tips on organizing your collections or may be able to connect you to other resources. You can organize your collection by type of design or material, with lace or without, etc. With a collection of that size, it's a good idea to keep a log or list of the handkerchiefs, who made them, where and when you got them, any history or interesting facts, and the price you paid for them. Include a picture of the handkerchief so it can be identified.

Q: I have a lot of old 45rpm records and am wondering if they have any value.

Answer: The first 45rpm records were made by RCA and sold in 1949. Sales of 45s dropped in the 1980s after compact discs became available and most companies stopped making them by 1990.