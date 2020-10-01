Kovels: Italian designer made clever sets of tables that nested in each other

A table has three or four or more legs and a flat top. But some modern designers can make furniture that is almost unrecognizable but still serve the same purpose. Cottone Auctions had a recent sale featuring a collection of modern furniture, including pieces by Gianfranco Frattini (1926-2004). He is best known as an Italian architect, but he designed unusual furniture for Cassina and modern lamps for many companies. He is considered an important member of the Italian design movement of the late 1950s and '60s.

The strange table pictured here is really a nest of four tables designed by Frattini in the 1960s. The group is fitted together like a jigsaw puzzle. The four tables vary in height up to 15 inches. The hammer price for the set was $1,416. The tables were first made by Cassina in 1966, and early examples have sold for almost $4,000.

Q: I have a bisque or porcelain bride and groom wedding cake topper that was used on my grandparents' wedding cake. The bride is wearing a white dress with green sprigs on it. She has a wreath of pink roses on her head and is carrying a bouquet of pink roses. The groom is carrying his top hat in one hand and has his other arm linked through the bride's arm. The bride figurine is hollow. The back of her skirt is embossed with the number "8942" above "Germany." We'd like to know more about these figures.