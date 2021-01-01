Kovels: Paris porcelain isn't always marked, but it has a distinctive appearance

Q: We found one of our old family cemeteries in Casey County, Kentucky, and we want to clean several head or foot stones. We want to be able to read the stones and identify our folks to help put our family tree together. Any suggestions on a safe product or procedure?

Answer: Make sure the stones belong to members of your family before trying to clean them. The first rule in cleaning an old cemetery stone is "do no harm." Don't try to clean a stone if it's unstable, broken or cracked. Don't use a wire brush or bleach. Use a dry nylon brush to carefully brush away some of the dirt. If more is needed, you can use water to clean the stone, but you may have to bring it with you. A spray bottle filled with water is a convenient way to rinse the stone after you've cleaned it. Don't try to clean the stone if the weather is too hot or too cold. Using cold water on a hot stone can cause cracks to form. If the weather is too cold, water can get into cracks in the stone and cause more damage. There are special products that will clean stains from mold or algae. Check the website www.CemeteryConservators or UnitedStandards.org for more information.