Kovels: Pig shape was popular in 19th-century medicine bottles

Answer: Charles and Marcus Nichols started Nichols Brothers Chair Manufactory in Westminster, Mass., in 1762. Charles bought out his brother in 1894, and the company moved to Gardner, Mass., around the turn of the 20th century.

The name of the company became Nichols & Stone in 1907, after Charles went into partnership with Reuben S. Stone. The company specialized in making Windsor chairs beginning in the 1930s. The factory closed in 2008, and the designs, intellectual property and other assets were sold to L. & J.G. Stickley Co. of Manlius, N.Y. Nichols & Stone is now a line of furniture offered by Stickley.

Take one or more of the chairs to a furniture refinisher to get an estimate of the cost of refinishing them. It can be expensive, but if you enjoy using them, it may be worth it. If you plan to auction the chairs, don't refinish them first. Ask the auction company what they expect the chair set to sell for.

Q: I inherited a collection of Fostoria Chintz etched glass from my parents years ago and am thinking of selling it. A service for 12 includes luncheons plates, goblets, sherbets, cups and saucers, and several serving pieces. We'll be retiring and downsizing shortly so will need to part with this loved crystal. I would love to get your advice on how to proceed.