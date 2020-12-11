Kovels: Real spatterware is often mistaken by novice collectors for newly made copies

It is easy to guess what this is — a rainbow spatterware water pitcher. But how old is it? Spatterware was first made in the late 1700s in England, but most found today dates from about 1800 to 1850 in Staffordshire, England, made to sell in the United States.

Unfortunately, the word "spatterware" now has several meanings, probably because novice collectors didn't realize there is a difference between spatter and spongeware. Another hazard is that there are fairly good copies of spatterware made today to be used in the kitchen. Experts can tell the old from the new by the shape, weight and the white glaze color. They also know the difference in the look of a spattered paint mark and the mark left by a paint-dipped sponge. Old rainbow spatter like this pitcher is expensive. This piece sold with the buyers' premium for $5,227.

Q: I have my vintage copper bottom cooking pots hanging in the kitchen. I use most of them, but my aunt gave me what looks like a frying pan with six pounded out round sections that look as if they are made to cook something special in the pan. I have seen several of these pans for sale online, but no one seems to know what it was made to do.