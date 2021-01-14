Kovels: Scherenschnitte, a paper cutting art form, is still done by some artists

Answer: Extensole tables were made in Sparta, Michigan, beginning in 1936. Michigan Art Craft Company advertised "The Extensole, A Table with a Purpose" in its 1939 catalog. The company was known for its console and drop-leaf extension tables. Extensole was sold to another Michigan company in 1978. Your table is not an antique, but if it's in good condition, it will sell as used furniture.

Answer: The Ink Spots, an American jazz singing group, started performing under that name in 1933. The group recorded for Decca Records from 1939 to 1953. The members of the quartet changed several times as one person left and another replaced him. After the group disbanded in 1954, many other groups used the name. Vinyl records are collected, and many collectors want autographed albums. Some autographed albums sell for a few hundred dollars and some for several thousand dollars. The value depends on the condition, desirability, rarity of the album, the singer's or group's fame, and authenticity of the signatures. Value may depend on which album you have or who the members were at that time. Check with a local store that sells used vinyl records to get an idea of rarity and value. The Ink Spots are in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, so the autographs add value, perhaps as much as $150.