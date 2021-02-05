Kovels: 'Simon's Centennial Bitters, Trade Mark' bottle shaped like Washington bust

Q: How can you tell if scrimshaw bookends are real or fake? My mother's husband was from a rich family. She gave me a pair of scrimshaw bookends shaped like whale's teeth. They're painted with colorful birds on branches and the words "Indigo Bunting." She was told they were real whale scrimshaw. Everyone involved has passed away, but I'd like to know if these are real and what they are worth.

century sailing ship days. Reproductions, fakes and modern scrimshaw have been made on bone, ivory or plastic. Some are so good only an expert can recognize the fake scrimshaw, but here are a few clues. The tip of an authentic whale's tooth is yellowish and may have age lines. The patina is uneven and may be stained, while most fakes have even color and are whiter. The designs on real scrimshaw usually have a nautical theme and are scratched in, not painted. It used to be thought you could test for plastic by using a hot needle to pierce it, but this doesn't work on newer materials. If you can see the hole in the bottom of the tooth and it's not rough, you have a plastic copy. An expert would need to see the bookends to determine authenticity and value.