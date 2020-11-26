Kovels: Toy buses were modeled after real ones, even the horse-drawn vehicles

A: This mark was used by Willets Manufacturing Co., a company in business in Trenton, New Jersey, from 1879 until about 1912. The twisted snake forms the letter "W." Willets made porcelain, semiporcelain, graniteware and majolica, but is best known for its belleek, which was made from 1887 until at least 1909. Its successor, New Jersey China Pottery Co., made belleek marked with the Willets name until c.1914. Willets belleek vases that are about 10 inches tall sell for $150 to $250.

Q: I have a hardback copy of the book "Big Red" by Jim Kjelgaard, illustrated by Bob Kuhn and published by Grosset & Dunlap. The copyright date is 1945. It was one of the first books given to me when I was a kid. I think it's at least 61 years old. The book is in fair to good condition. Is it worth preserving or should I let my four grandchildren read it?