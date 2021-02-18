Kovels: Whirligigs have been around since medieval times

Q: I have an 1863 card game that is like a geography game, with facts about countries all over the world, but I don't know its name and the box top is missing. I haven't been able to find out anything about it. I also have an 1890 game called "Finneybusters," which I can't find any info about. If you know anything about these or where I could look, please let me know.

A: The Association for Games & Puzzles International may be able to help you. According to the organization's website (gamesandpuzzles.org), it is devoted to the collection and preservation of games and puzzles, and it conducts research on games and puzzles and the companies that made them. Members include researchers, historians, authors, game designers and manufacturers, collectors and others interested in games and puzzles. Collectors like board games with cartoonish drawings or that picture current (old) events.

Q: I inherited my father's old manual Underwood typewriter. I remember him and my mother using this typewriter when I was very little. I'm 75 so it has to be at least 70 years old. The model number is S5547159-14. It's a little dusty, but otherwise in good condition. What is it worth?