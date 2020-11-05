Kovels; Wiener Werkstatte pottery still popular with collectors

Q: I found a sterling silver Parker ballpoint pen with the name "Senator Robert F. Kennedy" on the body of the pen. Can you tell me anything about the pen, its origin, its significance and value?

A. Robert F. Kennedy was a U.S. senator from 1965 until 1968, when he was assassinated. Like many politicians, he gave pens and other small gifts or mementos to friends and supporters. Most pens don't have any special significance, unlike pens used by the president to sign an official document. Your pen may have been part of a boxed set of four Parker "Silvercraft" pens that included pens marked with the names of Senator John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Senator Edward M. Kennedy, and President John F. Kennedy. Your pen may be worth as much as $250.

Q: I'd like your opinion on a Royal Doulton pitcher. It's 9 inches high and is marked "Isaac Walton Ware D2312." There is a band of trees at the top and two views of a fisherman wearing a long coat and hat. Inscribed at the base is "I care not, I, to fish in seas, fresh rivers best my mind do please." What is it worth? Where can I sell it?