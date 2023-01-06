Lanternfly workshop to be held Jan. 11
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center, and the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will have a workshop on “Stopping the Threat of Spotted Lanternfly in North Carolina” from 1 to 4:15 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Forsyth Center, 1450 Fairchild Road, Winston-Salem.
Professional development credit is available, but anyone can attend.
We should all be aware of this threat and understand the importance of correct identification of SPF and rapid response.
The workshop will be in-person and interactive and will include a detector dog demonstration.
For more information go to https://forsyth.cc/ces/article.aspx?NewsID=27387, or call 336-703-2850.