Large yellow cattleyas pose a challenge to breeders

It was decided that Masa would grow the seedlings of this new unnamed hybrid to maturity in one of his commercial shade houses – a process that, even under the ideal tropical conditions, would take five years. He raised 500 seedlings and patiently observed their flowers with the ultimate goal of selecting the best for cloning.

As the plants started to bloom, it became apparent that this was a special hybrid. All the seedlings had large yellow flowers with various shades of red lips and fantastic shape. They were an improvement on the parents which is the hope of every breeder.

Masa offered to name the new hybrid, Williette Wong, after the wife of their friend and breeding partner, Eddie who had helped so much in the early days of the orchid business.

Soon, however, rumors spread that there was a grower on the island with a shade house full of never-before-seen large yellow cattleyas. Collectors from the mainland started showing up, having travelled for hours, hoping to buy the plants. Masa looked the seedlings over and chose the one that had all the outstanding traits. He simply called it "The Best."