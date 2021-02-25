Late winter blooms give taste of spring

In general, gardeners are an optimistic crew. We're adaptable, flexible and we know how to roll with Mother Nature's punches. We're always looking down the road, planning what needs to be done and anticipating what lies in wait.
Winter is a double-edged sword for many of us, as rest is welcomed, but spring seems so far away. There are winter chores and spring planning that help to get us through the colder months, but sometimes it all feels like busy work.
Plants have a way of rejuvenating our senses and giving us a boost of motivation. For me, there's nothing better than experiencing the warmth and fragrance that late winter blooms can bring to the garden.
Let's start with the cheerful blooms that appear down toward our toes. Cyclamen and early blooming bulbs such as snowdrops and crocus are appearing now, alerting me to just how close we're getting to spring.
Cyclamen persicum are typically grown as holiday houseplants, but their hardy cousin is a winter-blooming perennial. Cyclamen hederifolium are a tuberous perennial that go dormant during hot weather, emerging in fall. They bloom periodically throughout the cold months, most heavily in late winter. Nestled into rock gardens or shady nooks, these hardy cyclamen are a perfect addition to a garden for a cheerful pop of color in the garden.
Snowdrops (galanthus) and crocus are among the first spring bulbs to bloom — usually late February into March, depending on the weather. Both can be quite sneaky, as a patch will emerge and start to bloom before you've had the chance to notice. Snowdrops will multiply quickly, making the perfect bulb to add into any perennial bed or natural area. And crocus are a delight on sunny afternoons in late winter, creating pops of purple, lavender and yellow anywhere they're planted.
Shrubs can also grace us with bloom and fragrance in late winter. Winter daphne is always a favorite, its fragrance timeless for those who have grown it. Such a warm scent for cold days, winter daphne is a draw for gardeners who know just when and where their garden might need a boost. Daphne odora has a reputation of being finicky, though, so be aware. It demands well-drained soil, preferably amended with sand. Even though a daphne will sometimes croak for no apparent reason, it's one of those plants that many don't mind replacing.
Edgeworthia has been a favorite winter shrub of mine since moving to the Triad several years ago. Also known as paper bush, this deciduous shrub is a standout in the winter garden. Edgeworthia sets its buds in fall, holding gracefully to the tight umbels until late winter. Blooms begin to open in late February in cream, yellow and orange tones. These fragrant blooms are quite the spectacle for several weeks, covering the tips of naked stems.
Witch hazel (hamamelis) is a staple for any winter garden, as its late blooms seem to always carry spring on its heels. Most witch hazels will bloom periodically throughout the winter, especially after a few warm sunny days. But late winter seems to be when they really shine. 'Jelena' is a favorite of mine with its fragrant copper orange blossoms. Both hybrid and native witch hazel cultivars come in a wide range of yellow hues, reds and oranges.
A couple varieties of viburnum can provide late winter blooms, as well. Viburnum tinus is a commonly planted shrub in our area that has several attractive characteristics. This evergreen has dense, dark green foliage and a very tidy habit. 'Spring Bouquet' and 'Shades of Pink' are two common cultivars, both of which have long-lasting pinkish red blooms. Their buds are present throughout most of the winter, opening February through March.
Viburnum x bodnantense is less common in our area, but it's a good winter bloomer, nonetheless. 'Pink Dawn' is the common cultivar, and typically produces blooms January through March. Heavy clusters of pink blooms are said to have a sweet fragrance, although I've never grown it myself.
If you're looking for a small ornamental tree with unique flair, a flowering apricot (prunus mume) is a good choice. Holding tight buds throughout January and February, prunus mume typically start to pop with color around the first of March. Ranging in color from white to coral, these flowering trees are a delightful harbinger of spring.
An interesting tidbit to note about prunus mume is the challenge of finding them. Based on the timing of their early blooms, many garden centers may not have them in stock when they bloom. Do a little research about the variety you want and inquire later in the season. Chances are, flowering apricots are available, but you just have to ask.
So take heart in your garden's late winter blooms and relish the taste of spring. We're just about two weeks away from daylight savings, and spring follows just a week after that. Stay diligent and enjoy the cold weather blossoms.
