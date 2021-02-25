Late winter blooms give taste of spring

In general, gardeners are an optimistic crew. We're adaptable, flexible and we know how to roll with Mother Nature's punches. We're always looking down the road, planning what needs to be done and anticipating what lies in wait.

Winter is a double-edged sword for many of us, as rest is welcomed, but spring seems so far away. There are winter chores and spring planning that help to get us through the colder months, but sometimes it all feels like busy work.

Plants have a way of rejuvenating our senses and giving us a boost of motivation. For me, there's nothing better than experiencing the warmth and fragrance that late winter blooms can bring to the garden.

Let's start with the cheerful blooms that appear down toward our toes. Cyclamen and early blooming bulbs such as snowdrops and crocus are appearing now, alerting me to just how close we're getting to spring.

Cyclamen persicum are typically grown as holiday houseplants, but their hardy cousin is a winter-blooming perennial. Cyclamen hederifolium are a tuberous perennial that go dormant during hot weather, emerging in fall. They bloom periodically throughout the cold months, most heavily in late winter. Nestled into rock gardens or shady nooks, these hardy cyclamen are a perfect addition to a garden for a cheerful pop of color in the garden.