Learn to listen to your houseplants

I’ll be the first to admit that I struggle with houseplants. It’s not a year-round struggle (spring, summer and fall are breezy). It specifically pertains more to the colder months when dozens of plants are crowding my living space. During the winter, many of my tropicals feel trapped, thirsty and desperately start to yearn for the deck and patio.
Some readers may have an ideal indoor environment for their houseplants — a sunroom, greenhouse or a large bay window. But if your home is anything like mine, the warmest and brightest spots may be too hot, too drafty or too small to accommodate large potted plants. It’s instances like these that cause the most stress and disruption to houseplants, which we instinctively seek to correct and fix.
Of course, some plants are just more needy than others, requiring more light, more humidity and a higher level of maintenance than I can provide. In the past, this neediness has caused a panic alarm to go off in my brain, triggering a cycle of helicopter plant parenting that often does more harm than good. Should I water more? Water less? Re-pot? Or just give up and dig out a warm spot in the compost pile?
When I feel this inevitable surge of houseplant anxiety start to set in, I remind myself to chill out. I know the limitations of the winter sun exposure in my home. I’ve long since figured out the watering schedule of each grouping of plants, and I know which plants are most susceptible to scale and fungus gnats. I got this. And so do you.
One crucial element to keeping healthy houseplants is to mimic (if ever so clumsily) their natural habitat. What we keep as houseplants are mostly tropicals — ferns, vines, orchids and an array of other unique foliar specimens. They’re used to a tropical, rainforest-like environment, where the humidity is high, water is abundant and living quarters are tight and dense.
So what do we do when we take them out of this natural, tropical environment? We plunge them into the climate-controlled living spaces of our homes, spread them out to compliment our décor, and water them only when we see them in distress. Because, let’s face it — even the best of home gardeners has failed to anticipate the water needs of a peace lily at some point in time.
Houseplants are happiest when they’re given bright, indirect light. This mimics what they would receive through the canopy as understory plants. Of course, there are many plants that can take less light, but placing them in a dark room with the shades drawn is just, well, cruel.
Do a little research to see which plants can tolerate less light and place them near windows accordingly. The winter sun brings in more light to my home office, kitchen and spare bedroom. I’ve learned that my living room is a guaranteed death sentence for schefflera and succulents but offers sufficient winter light for fiddle leaf fig and philodendron.
Humidity is also a hard thing to recreate inside our homes, especially in the winter. Our heating sources suck the moisture out of the air, leaving little available for houseplants. This is why many plants can thrive in bathrooms, granted you have the available real estate.
More resourceful gardeners than myself use humidifiers to keep their family of houseplants happy and healthy. Humidifiers are a great choice, if you’ve got the space and resources. Grouping plants together also creates more humidity for them all to enjoy, as it helps to recreate that natural tropical environment.
One simple way to increase the humidity for houseplants is to add pebbles and water to pot saucers. Even pots with built-in saucers can be placed inside supplementary saucers, to act as a humidifier. Also make sure to keep a spray bottle handy and mist plants often, which is an instant boost of available moisture to plant foliage.
One common problem I see in my over-wintering houseplants is browning tips on foliage. This problem can be traced to several different things, including a lack of humidity, inconsistent watering and salt deposits in the soil. To cut down on browning tips, try to be consistent with your watering schedule, anticipate when grouped plants dry out, and water until it drains through into the saucer.
A gardening faux pas I’ve consistently made over the years is repotting for unnecessary reasons. Tropicals rarely need repotting, no matter what we try to tell ourselves. Unless it’s in very poor soil or it’s extremely rootbound, there’s rarely a reason that we should repot a houseplant.
The reasoning behind this goes back to our clumsy attempt at recreating the natural environment these tropical plants crave. Plants in a jungle grow best in lush, crowded quarters, where roots meander and twist. There’s really no need to take a perfectly happy and healthy plant out of its pot and plunge it into a bigger pot full of fresh potting soil. It’s often a waste of time, money and energy, and can be a shock to the plant, stymieing growth and vigor. So, as a wise person once said, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
I readily admit that it’s hard to not fuss over houseplants. They are so lush and vigorous throughout the warm months and can take a nosedive when brought inside for the winter. Learning to listen to your houseplants is a process that happens overtime — one where you gauge the ebb and flow of your home’s dynamic and nestle your plants in accordingly.
And don’t fret. Chances are they’ll be OK.
