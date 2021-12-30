Learn to listen to your houseplants

I’ll be the first to admit that I struggle with houseplants. It’s not a year-round struggle (spring, summer and fall are breezy). It specifically pertains more to the colder months when dozens of plants are crowding my living space. During the winter, many of my tropicals feel trapped, thirsty and desperately start to yearn for the deck and patio.

Some readers may have an ideal indoor environment for their houseplants — a sunroom, greenhouse or a large bay window. But if your home is anything like mine, the warmest and brightest spots may be too hot, too drafty or too small to accommodate large potted plants. It’s instances like these that cause the most stress and disruption to houseplants, which we instinctively seek to correct and fix.

Of course, some plants are just more needy than others, requiring more light, more humidity and a higher level of maintenance than I can provide. In the past, this neediness has caused a panic alarm to go off in my brain, triggering a cycle of helicopter plant parenting that often does more harm than good. Should I water more? Water less? Re-pot? Or just give up and dig out a warm spot in the compost pile?