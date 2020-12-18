Leave the leaves for our feathered friends

While my front-yard gets the usual treatment of mowers and rakes, the backyard is another story. It’s well-shaded, and I’ve labored for years to eliminate non-native, invasive plants such as English ivy and leatherleaf mahonia. When the leaves fall in autumn, they’re allowed to lie there where they contribute to building soil that shelters and nurture a wide variety of worms and insects — also known as bird food.
So, I was intrigued when I saw Lily the housecat peering out the bay window, forefeet on the window ledge, clearly entranced by something out there among the leaves. I expected to see a chipmunk, cheeks bulging with acorns, or a squirrel waving its tail in the air — two common sights that are always certain to get Lily’s attention.
But what commanded her attention was actually something much stranger. That large expanse of leaf litter looked like a giant popcorn popper, 10 or 15 little explosions of leaves every few seconds. Closer inspection revealed a flock of robins, each one tossing leaves over its shoulders, hoping to uncover a worm or bug.
Robins are well-known for extracting earthworms from lawns, but they are equally fond of fruits such as dogwood, black cherry and juniper berries, and a wide variety of insects. In winter, most of the insects are not flying about, but they are in the soil and leaf litter.
Ground foraging behavior is common in sparrows, too, and sparrow diversity is greater in winter than in summer in our area. During the summer nesting season, song sparrows can be heard from seemingly every suburban yard. Chipping sparrows, field sparrows and the more reclusive grasshopper sparrow round out the variety during summer.
In winter months, white-throated sparrows and juncos join song sparrows as the most common of these birds. Less common winter species include Savannah, vesper, white-crowned and fox sparrows.
Habitats for these birds ranges from suburban shrubs and weed patches to short grass and forest edge.
Often referred to collectively as little brown jobs, or LBJs, the implication is that they’re too difficult to distinguish one species from another, and they aren’t worth the effort anyway. Most are not so difficult to identify if you get a good look, long enough to see key field marks, which are mostly feather patterns. But therein lies the trouble. They often appear in the open for a split second, then retreat into dense weeds where they’re hidden from view before you get a good look.
However, the most distinctive two sparrows are easily recognized, both for their appearance and their willingness to be seen.
The dark-eyed junco is so closely associated with winter that since the time of John James Audubon it’s been called the snowbird. (Cue the Anne Murray recording.) A dark gray bird with white belly and white outer tailfeathers that flash when the bird is flushed, it can often be seen in flocks of a dozen or more.
The eastern towhee is our largest sparrow and perhaps the easiest to recognize because of its larger size, distinctive color pattern, and its vocalizations.
Two devices are most often used to describe bird vocalizations, and both are employed to characterize towhee sounds.
Mnemonics help you remember a word, or in this case, a phrase. The primary song of the male towhee and is heard mainly in spring and summer, and it's mnemonic is DRINK your TEA.
Onomatopoeia, on the other hand, is a word or name that sounds like that which it describes, such as splat, crash, or in this case, tow-WEE. This sound may be uttered by either gender at any age and any time of year.
The “eastern” modifier is useful to distinguish the eastern towhee bird from its western relatives: Abert’s, California, green-tailed, canyon and spotted towhees. Until relatively recently, the eastern towhee and the spotted towhee were considered the same species, but no more.
Good places to find a variety of sparrows include the tall grass meadows at Tanglewood Park’s Yadkin River Nature Trail and adjacent to the dog lot at Jamison Park on Meadowlark Road.
If you have a birding question or story idea, write to Bird’s-Eye View in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101, or send an email to birding@wsjournal.com. Please type “birds” in the subject line.
