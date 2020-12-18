Leave the leaves for our feathered friends

While my front-yard gets the usual treatment of mowers and rakes, the backyard is another story. It’s well-shaded, and I’ve labored for years to eliminate non-native, invasive plants such as English ivy and leatherleaf mahonia. When the leaves fall in autumn, they’re allowed to lie there where they contribute to building soil that shelters and nurture a wide variety of worms and insects — also known as bird food.

So, I was intrigued when I saw Lily the housecat peering out the bay window, forefeet on the window ledge, clearly entranced by something out there among the leaves. I expected to see a chipmunk, cheeks bulging with acorns, or a squirrel waving its tail in the air — two common sights that are always certain to get Lily’s attention.

But what commanded her attention was actually something much stranger. That large expanse of leaf litter looked like a giant popcorn popper, 10 or 15 little explosions of leaves every few seconds. Closer inspection revealed a flock of robins, each one tossing leaves over its shoulders, hoping to uncover a worm or bug.

Robins are well-known for extracting earthworms from lawns, but they are equally fond of fruits such as dogwood, black cherry and juniper berries, and a wide variety of insects. In winter, most of the insects are not flying about, but they are in the soil and leaf litter.