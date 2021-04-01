Looking for hummingbirds? They will arrive in the Triad any day now.

The humming that gives hummingbirds their name, is generated not vocally, but by their wings which beat at an astonishing 50 times per second.

A few years ago, I was puzzled by a female ruby-throat hovering in mid-air, opening and closing her long bill for no apparent reason. Just then, light reflected off a strand of spider web directly in front her. She was collecting bits of the web to apply to her nest, a material that would cement minuscule fragments of plants together — the most delicate of nest materials, such as dandelion and thistle down. The sticky web would help strengthen the nest and enable it to hold together for the two weeks the eggs — almost invariably two of them — were to be incubated and the three weeks between the hatching of the chicks and their departure from the nest.

Ruby-throated hummingbirds will be returning to our area any day now, and the best way to attract them to your yard is to plant native plants that hummingbirds visit for nectar — plants such as beebalm, cardinal flower and coral honeysuckle. These flowers will enhance the beauty of your landscape and they’re great for hummingbirds.

But while you’re waiting for those plants to bloom, put a feeder in action. For endless hours of entertainment, fill a feeder with a mixture of sugar water at a one to four ratio, or a quarter cup of sugar to a cup of water. Bring it to a boil until the sugar is dissolved. It’s not necessary to add red coloration to the sugar water. Neither is it necessary to add nutrition to the water. The birds will continue to meet their nutritional needs from natural foods such as tiny insects and spiders.

