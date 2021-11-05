Looking to add some color to your garden? Mum's the word.

While exploring and planning weekly gardening topics, there are some things that just deserve a second glance.
I'd feel remiss if I didn’t revisit the subject of the spectacular seasonal splendor that heirloom chrysanthemums can add to your home garden.
First, let’s clarify the difference between the two main types of chrysanthemums. There are the mums that show up by the thousands every fall— they’re full of quick color and eager to jump into your shopping cart at the garden center, hardware store or grocery store. These are known as florist mums. They are technically considered a perennial in Piedmont North Carolina, but they don’t reliably come back each year.
And then there are perennial mums, which are the spectacular heirloom variety that I mentioned earlier. These mums are reliable perennials, most of which are hardy in zones 4 to 9. These mums are commonly referred to as hardy mums or heirloom mums. I call them old-fashioned mums. But, then others call them garden mums. Adding to the discord, some people refer to florist mums as garden mums, which I had always done until recently.
It’s enough to confuse even the most seasoned gardeners.
So, for the sake of this column, I’ll refer to these two mum types as hardy mums and florist mums.
I think that paints a clear picture of how to best utilize them in your garden.
Home and hardy
Hardy mums are a cornerstone of any fall garden, some blooming as early as late August, with most producing a swath of color well through November. These hardy, heirloom mums come in a palette of pastels, ranging from pale pink to white. Different shades of yellows, apricots, peach, dark and pale pinks, burnt copper and pale oranges are all on this spectrum, making them a good choice for the changing fall landscape.
I have two hardy mums in my home garden, and I’ve just introduced a third this fall. ‘Sheffield Pink’, which graces the steps of my front porch, is currently in its full glory. Also known as ‘Hillside’ or ‘Hillside Sheffield Pink,’ this is one of the most common hardy mums out there. Its blooms fall somewhere between pink and apricot, with a cheerful dark yellow center. Planted many years ago as a quart pot, this old-fashioned variety has spread to cover a 3’ by 3’ area, regularly sprouting underneath the stair treads. It is a true joy of a plant, one that I look forward to blooming every fall.
‘Clara Curtis’ is another one of my hardy mums and is more of a true pink than ‘Sheffield.’ This variety is a bit shorter, too, but naturalizes and spreads the same. Over the years, my ‘Clara Curtis’ has gotten more and more shade, so I’ll dig it up and move it later this fall. It’s just not blooming as profusely as it once did.
‘Gethsemane Moonlight,’ which has a lemony yellow bloom, is the latest addition. Originally found in a garden in Conover, this mum was discovered and named by Janice Nicholson of Gethsemane Gardens. A colleague gave me a division of a large clump, which I’ve planted in a front corner of a sunny bed. I’m excited to see how big it will be this time next year.
‘Cleo Pink’ and others
Reynolda Gardens has several hardy mums planted in the color beds of the formal gardens. In addition to ‘Sheffield Pink’ and ‘Gethsemane Moonlight,’ there are two other named hardy mums, including ‘Cleo Pink’ and ‘Venus.’
‘Cleo Pink’ is a darker pink selection, which adds a bolder shade to this plant family. Also known as ‘Cleo’s Pink’ and ‘Celo Pink,’ this is a great selection.
‘Venus’ is a tricky mum. It opens white and fades to a pale pinkish purple. Some blooms will fade to a pink blush and others will develop a distinct pink halo. This makes for a dramatic display on a mature swath, though, as bloom color and patterns can vary. I would also recommend this variety.
When shopping for hardy mums, keep in mind that you don’t find them just anywhere. Most independent garden centers carry a good selection, and usually grow them in quart or gallon pots. Most florist mums are grown in ‘squat’ gallon pots— which are shorter and wider than a normal black nursery pot. Florist mums often come in bolder colors and have tighter habits.
Also pay attention to the hardiness zone on the plant tag. Most all hardy mums are hardy down to zone 4. And many hardy mums are classified as Chrysanthemum dendranthema or Chrysanthemum rubellum.
When I wrote about hardy mums many years ago, I referenced Farmstead Nursery and their varied selection of hardy mums. Well, this local garden shop is still growing a great selection, including ‘Sheffield Pink,’ ‘Cleo’s Pink,’ and ‘Brandywine Sunset’ (soft yellow with a pink blush).
So don’t hesitate another season. Make sure to add some heirloom goodness into your fall garden with hardy mums. Their cheerful daisy-like blooms will carry you through autumn into the holiday season.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.