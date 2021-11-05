Looking to add some color to your garden? Mum's the word.

Home and hardy

Hardy mums are a cornerstone of any fall garden, some blooming as early as late August, with most producing a swath of color well through November. These hardy, heirloom mums come in a palette of pastels, ranging from pale pink to white. Different shades of yellows, apricots, peach, dark and pale pinks, burnt copper and pale oranges are all on this spectrum, making them a good choice for the changing fall landscape.

I have two hardy mums in my home garden, and I’ve just introduced a third this fall. ‘Sheffield Pink’, which graces the steps of my front porch, is currently in its full glory. Also known as ‘Hillside’ or ‘Hillside Sheffield Pink,’ this is one of the most common hardy mums out there. Its blooms fall somewhere between pink and apricot, with a cheerful dark yellow center. Planted many years ago as a quart pot, this old-fashioned variety has spread to cover a 3’ by 3’ area, regularly sprouting underneath the stair treads. It is a true joy of a plant, one that I look forward to blooming every fall.