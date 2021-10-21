Making the most of annuals by using them in a pumpkin flower arrangement

The past two weeks in the garden have been filled with teary goodbyes. Both at home and at work, I’ve been changing over seasonal beds and pots, sending some spectacular plant material straight to the compost pile. And although it’s always hard to do the seasonal switch, it allows us a new perspective on our gardens, one that toes the line between dormancy and winter vibrancy.
During this transition, there are many plants that I save, perpetuating certain cold hardy plants from summer to winter. I use sedges and heuchera in many of my planters, which seamlessly bounce from hot weather to cold. I take cuttings from my favorite coleus and tide them over in bud vases through the winter. But there are so many others that are plucked from beds at their prime, just as they’re peaking with color or a final burst of bloom ahead of the first frost date.
In Piedmont North Carolina, we usually receive our first freezing fall temperatures in mid- to late-October. Well, we’re knee deep in the danger zone, folks, and we’re already seeing some chilly nights in the 40s. So before we get too cold, we might as well make the most of the annual blooms that are still lingering in our gardens. There are tons of annuals at peak right now, perfect for creating fresh flower arrangements.
Zinnias, salvias, celosia, coleus, ornamental peppers, strawflowers and ornamental grasses are just a few of the many annuals that are spectacular right now — all of which are perfect for fresh arrangements. Dahlias are also at their peak right now, which are considered borderline hardy in our area. (Many gardeners treat dahlias as annuals — digging them up and overwintering in the garage.)
There are many other perennials, herbs and shrubs scattered around our gardens that are bursting with color, bloom or fall interest now. Hydrangeas, roses, callicarpa, rosemary and heirloom chrysanthemums are ripe for cutting, some of which will get zapped by our first frost. These and so many more can be cut for fresh arrangements now.
One great way to step up our game in the fresh flower arranging department, is to use a natural element to create a vase or vessel. And what better vessel to use in October, but a fresh pumpkin? In last week’s column, I encouraged readers to tap into their creative side by making botanical concrete leaf castings. So, I’ll run with that same imaginative fortitude again and explain the steps to creating a great fall pumpkin arrangement.
Pumpkins of all sizes are widely available in stores, garden markets and local farms right now. What we commonly just use as a porch decoration or to carve out as a Jack-o-lantern, a pumpkin can make for a very festive vessel for all of our end-of-season flowers.
All you need are your snipped flowers, a pumpkin, a sharp knife and a piece of florist foam.
Florist foam is also known as oasis foam, and can be found at craft stores or local florist shops. This porous foam absorbs water, keeps its shape when wet and can be easily cut to fit into or on top of what you need. To use florist foam in a pumpkin, start by cutting out a square or small rectangle off the stem end of the pumpkin. The stem can be composted, as it’s hard to incorporate into the arrangement.
Scoop out as much of the seeds and membrane as you need from the inside of the pumpkin, and cut a piece of florist foam to fit inside. Make sure to leave at least an inch of the foam sticking out from the top, to make your arranging easy and to give your flowers some height. You can also add some water to the foam at this point, to keep the flowers hydrated as you create your bouquet.
From here, you can get as funky, artistic or elegant as you’d like. I’m not great at arranging flowers, but I do have fun. I always start at the bottom with greenery and work my way up. Magnolia leaves, ferns, osmanthus or eucalyptus all make good greenery this time of year. The stiffer and longer the stem, the more forgiving the greenery will be.
Choosing end-of-season flowers and stems is a great way to mix and match textures and blossoms that you wouldn’t normally consider. Roses pair nicely with dahlias, millet and Mexican salvia. The deep burgundy of cock’s comb celosia is nice with ornamental peppers and purple callicarpa. Small, white panicles from ‘Little Lime’ hydrangeas complement a rainbow of zinnias and fresh rosemary. The combinations are limitless.
Once you’re ready to stick your flowers in the foam, give the stems a fresh snip. The sharp stems will slide easily into the foam. Once your arrangement is done, you can add more water as needed. Depending on the flower, expect your arrangement to last about a week. Chances are, the pumpkin will outlive the flowers, so you may be able to get two or three uses from it.
Gourds are also an option for this concept of a living vase. Just choose a style that has a flat bottom, and you’re all set. Using pumpkins or gourds as vessels for fresh fall flowers is also a great use for this heavily-harvested crop. Instead of sending them to the trash or compost after Halloween, they can live on as vases.
So as you’re changing out your summer beds or waiting for the first frost to arrive, consider what flowers or plants might make for beautiful arrangements. Taking a moment to harvest the last of these beauties will surely fill your heart with botanical joy.
