Making the most of annuals by using them in a pumpkin flower arrangement

The past two weeks in the garden have been filled with teary goodbyes. Both at home and at work, I’ve been changing over seasonal beds and pots, sending some spectacular plant material straight to the compost pile. And although it’s always hard to do the seasonal switch, it allows us a new perspective on our gardens, one that toes the line between dormancy and winter vibrancy.

During this transition, there are many plants that I save, perpetuating certain cold hardy plants from summer to winter. I use sedges and heuchera in many of my planters, which seamlessly bounce from hot weather to cold. I take cuttings from my favorite coleus and tide them over in bud vases through the winter. But there are so many others that are plucked from beds at their prime, just as they’re peaking with color or a final burst of bloom ahead of the first frost date.

In Piedmont North Carolina, we usually receive our first freezing fall temperatures in mid- to late-October. Well, we’re knee deep in the danger zone, folks, and we’re already seeing some chilly nights in the 40s. So before we get too cold, we might as well make the most of the annual blooms that are still lingering in our gardens. There are tons of annuals at peak right now, perfect for creating fresh flower arrangements.