Many Coca-Cola-labeled products fetch big prices at auctions

A tin sign picturing an attractive girl sold for $12,390, which is an impressive price for a portrait of a young woman from the 1910s! But if you look closer, you’ll see that the woman is holding a glass marked “Coca-Cola,” and the Coca-Cola logo is visible on the bottom of the frame. It’s not really a framed painting; it’s a self-framed tin lithographed sign. Collectors of Coca-Cola around the world may recognize her as Elaine, the girl on the company’s 1916 calendar.

Q: I hope you can identify the maker of my great-grandmother’s three-piece set of teapot, sugar and creamer. She brought it from Europe when she moved to this country about 1899. It is handpainted with pink roses and green leaves and has gilt trim. The pieces are marked “Mentone.” Some are also marked “Th u E, Mr.” and “Sevres, Bavaria” and others are marked “Thomas” and “Bavaria.” I don’t know anything about the marks or if this tea set is worth anything. Can you help?