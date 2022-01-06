Mossy Mojo Terrariums creates sustainable environments in glass

Partners Gendy and Myrick are self-taught terrarium gardeners, a hobby that was sparked from Myrick’s experience creating and maintaining fish tank aquascapes. Learning to understand the biological filtration aspects of aquascapes sparked an interest in the terrestrial spectrum, as well.

“We’ve learned to do this over the years ourselves,” Gendy said. “It started as a hobby just enjoying it for the love of natural scapes. This is our first year selling, even though we’ve been making them for about four years. It grew slow at first, and then this year with the pandemic and being at home a lot, we really took it to the next level.”

During 2021, Mossy Mojo has been a vendor at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market, Cobblestone Farmers Market and has participated in numerous craft fairs. The business also has a vendor space at Design Archives in downtown Winston-Salem.

Focused on closed system terrariums, Mossy Mojo use a variety of lidded glass jars and containers to create small living environments, which are completely self-sustaining.