Most herbs don't thrive on winter windowsills. Two do.

Rosemary or bay laurel are attractive whether grown as informal shrubs or trained to the form of small trees. Pruning off all growth except for a single, vertical stem, then repeatedly pinching off the tip of that stem and any branches that develop creates a small tree out of either plant.

Such “standards,” as miniature trees are called, can be anywhere from 2 feet high on up, depending on the height at which you pinch out the initial, vertical stem. Over time, that stem will thicken to become a woody trunk. (Unpruned, bay laurel can grow to become a 50-foot-tall tree!)

With care and regular pruning, a potted bay laurel or rosemary plant can live for decades. Refresh the soil every couple of years by repotting the plant to a larger pot or slicing the root ball to reduce its size, then putting it back in the same pot with new potting soil in the space opened up.

For a treat (for your rosemary or bay laurel plant), move it outdoors in spring to bask in sunlight and fresh air for the summer. Your plants will appreciate it, and you’ll appreciate the plants for their beauty and the flavoring and aroma they offer, especially when you move them back indoors in late fall.