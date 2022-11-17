Mount Airy farm tries growing Japanese persimmon and finds success

There’s a certain allure associated with exotic and unfamiliar fruit. Something that piques our curiosity and stirs our senses. Handling, tasting and preparing fruits such as papayas, mangos and even figs can easily expand our culinary experiences. Likewise, the cultivation aspect of these uncommon fruits can be intriguing, as we gardeners always seem to be drawn to planting and growing something new and different.

So when I heard about a local couple who were growing Japanese persimmons, I felt a draw to learn more about this mysterious fruit.

Kenny and Janice Johnson live in the Indian Grove community near Mount Airy, and in addition to Japanese persimmons, they grow a variety of fruit on their 26-acre Indian Grove Farms.

The Johnsons gave me a good education about these persimmons, which led me to realize how few people are growing them and how little the average person seems to know about this delicious fruit.

While our native persimmon (Diospyros virginiana) may be a fairly common sight in the forests of North Carolina, its Japanese cousin (Diospyros kaki) is a much different plant. Most people hear the word persimmon and quickly assume them to be the same as our native persimmon, which can have a bitter, off-putting flavor. But the kaki species is very distinct.

“We’re having a hard time getting people to understand what they are,” Kenny said. “Everyone automatically assumes native persimmons and astringent. We didn’t know what (Japanese persimmons) were when we planted them, but as it turns out, they’re delicious.”

A number of characteristics set Diospyros kaki apart from our native persimmon, most notably the size of the tree and the fruit. While common persimmons can grow up to 50 feet tall, cultivated Japanese persimmons will top out at only 15 feet. And the fruit is considerably bigger, with the average Japanese persimmon growing as large as a beefsteak tomato.

“These trees have a root stock that controls the size, so they’re about 10 to 15 feet tall and wide,” Kenny said. “It would be ideal for a homeowner.”

The Johnsons have about 50 Japanese persimmon trees. Ten were planted several years ago, and they added almost 40 more a few years later. They have both ‘Fuyu’ and ‘Jiro’ varieties, which are the most commonly grown cultivars on the market.

Kenny and Janice have always been drawn to growing fruit. They started out by planting hundreds of blueberry bushes and dozens of fig trees. They used to grow apples but traded them out for Japanese persimmons because of their constant struggle with disease.

“We had apples,” Kenny said. “We had a little apple orchard with heritage apples, and fire blight was such a problem, we had to spray all the time. So, I took all those out. I called my friend down at Bottoms Nursery and asked him if he had any kind of fruit that was not susceptible to fire blight. And he said, ‘Yeah, I’ve got some Japanese persimmons. You don’t have to do anything but plant them.’”

“So I bought 10 trees just experimenting and planted them. We’ve added 38 or 39 more trees, they’re three or four years old now.”

The more I learn about Japanese persimmons, the more it seems that they’re an ideal fruit to add to any home garden. Their mature size is compact and is perfect for even the smallest of backyards. The trees thrive in our area, are tolerant of a wide range of soils and require little to no maintenance.

Japanese persimmons are also dioecious, meaning they are self-pollinating and don’t require multiple trees to produce fruit. The trees have great fall color and often hold onto fruit for a long time, adding interest in the early winter. And best of all, the fruit is sweet, delicious and has a wide range of culinary uses.

“They’re so easy,” Janice said. “You don’t fertilize them; you don’t do anything. Just plant them and watch them grow.”

The Johnsons have found their Japanese persimmons to be heavy bearers, too. Their mature trees yield an abundance of large fruit, which they sell to local farmers markets and craft brewers.

“It takes a while for them to start producing, but they get loaded with persimmons,” Kenny said. “Off our nine (original) trees, we get 1,200 to 1,400 pounds.”

There were really only two issues with Japanese persimmons that Kenny pointed out — the time it takes for them to start producing fruit and their appeal to deer. Don’t expect the trees to start cranking out fruit immediately, as it takes several years for them to mature. And if you have curious, hungry deer that travel near your garden, you may consider planting Japanese persimmons inside a deer fence to protect them.

“You have to have patience, because the trees usually take about five or six years to start really producing,” Kenny said.

The trees are also a little hard to find, so keep that in mind, too. If you’re interested in planting a Japanese persimmon, I would recommend inquiring about them at your local nursery this winter. And if you’ve never tasted this delicious fruit, you should do so immediately.

When they’re crisp, you can eat them fresh, just like an apple. They can be sliced and eaten in salads, baked or dried. The Johnsons have also made persimmon butter and jam. The fruit is also high in fiber and nutrients.

The Johnsons offer a variety of fruit from Indian Grove Farms, with Japanese persimmons being available mid to late fall. Call 336-351-4301, email info@indiangrovefarms.com or go to indiangrovefarms.com.