Mounting orchids on cork is a long-standing tradition, and so is making the cork

Hobbyists have long used pieces of cork to mount orchids that like to dry out quickly. It’s also for a simple, natural look.
Yet few people know where this it from or what it takes to bring it to market. In many respects, the cork industry is a glimpse back in time to when old-fashioned ingredients were king.
For much of the 20th century, cork was used in products including wine stoppers, office boards, automotive gaskets, bird decoys and more. This was big business, and at one time, there were as many as 1,200 processors in the United States. Slowly, however, cheaper and easier alternatives were found, and for the most part, cork went the way of the dinosaur.
Recently, I visited a production facility in rural Maryland that still grinds cork. In fact, it is the only remaining facility in the country — the lone survivor in a nearly extinct industry. The name needs no explanation — Maryland Cork Company.
Founded in 1947 on a former military depot site, the facility features massive silos and warehouses, long faded and in need of some love. A fine cork dust covers everything. This could pass as a Hollywood movie set.
There was a small office sign that led me to the president of the company, George Hocker, who has been there since 1974 and gave me the tour. We walked into the first building that was stacked to the ceiling with fifty pound bags of cork powder. Through the door was the deafening roar of huge grinders.
Hocker showed me samples of the various grades of cork his company makes ranging from 1 inch down to a fine mesh. The raw material comes from Portugal and is a combination of large bark chunks harvested from old trees, as well as leftover pieces from the wine stopper industry. Cork is a renewable crop that takes nine years to grow back.
Family-owned groves are maintained just for cork production and are passed down through generations. Workers paint the age of each tree on the trunk so they know when to collect. The very first cutting, called virgin bark, occurs at 30 years and commands a premium.
Hobbyists are most interested in virgin bark that has not been ground up into little pieces and is about the size of a sneaker. Sympodial orchids such as Cattleyas, dendrobiums and oncidiums with their multiple pseudobulbs can be tied on with fishing line or panty hose to allow for many years of future growth. Roots emerge soon and tightly wrap around the media.
Mounted orchids are commonly grown as hanging plants — inside, near windows or outside from tree limbs or in slat houses. Daily watering is required because the media holds little moisture. A well-grown specimen can look like it was plucked right out the rainforest.
Botanical gardens and conservatories are keen on even larger pieces of bark that can measure up to 6 feet long and 3 feet wide. Applied to a wire mesh frame, these slabs can give the appearance of an old-growth tree in the jungle, complete with vanilla vines covering the trunk. Flower pot-sized holes are hollowed out in the limbs so blooming orchids can be dropped in for effect and that over-the-top visitor experience.
Hocker was a convincing salesman and I left with a 100-pound roll of medium sized bark slabs, which I suspect will last me a lifetime. It’s nice to know that there are still tried and true industries out there that remind us of simpler days. Every orchid we mount from here on is a little memento from my day at the cork factory.
