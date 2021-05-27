Mounting orchids on cork is a long-standing tradition, and so is making the cork

Hocker showed me samples of the various grades of cork his company makes ranging from 1 inch down to a fine mesh. The raw material comes from Portugal and is a combination of large bark chunks harvested from old trees, as well as leftover pieces from the wine stopper industry. Cork is a renewable crop that takes nine years to grow back.

Family-owned groves are maintained just for cork production and are passed down through generations. Workers paint the age of each tree on the trunk so they know when to collect. The very first cutting, called virgin bark, occurs at 30 years and commands a premium.

Hobbyists are most interested in virgin bark that has not been ground up into little pieces and is about the size of a sneaker. Sympodial orchids such as Cattleyas, dendrobiums and oncidiums with their multiple pseudobulbs can be tied on with fishing line or panty hose to allow for many years of future growth. Roots emerge soon and tightly wrap around the media.

Mounted orchids are commonly grown as hanging plants — inside, near windows or outside from tree limbs or in slat houses. Daily watering is required because the media holds little moisture. A well-grown specimen can look like it was plucked right out the rainforest.