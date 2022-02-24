N.C. Native Plant Society to meet
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. March 2.
The speaker will be Daniel Stern, the director of horticulture at the North Carolina Botanical Garden. The topic will be “Versatile, Vivacious Viburnums.”
Stern will discuss ornamental horticulture including ways to use viburnums in the landscape, cultural requirements, noteworthy cultivars and the biology that informs fruit production.
To register, visit ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program
