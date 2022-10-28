N.C. Native Plant Society to meet

Plant society
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 in the meeting room at Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Drive, Greensboro.
The speaker will be Ann Walter-Fromson, an active member of the plant society. Her program will be on how to use the iNaturalist website and smart phone app.
She will demonstrate how the iNaturalist community can help with plant identification, with understanding the timing of plant life-cycle events, and where specific plants are found.
Attendees are encouraged to set up a free account at www.iNaturalist.org and also download the free iNaturalist smart phone app (IOS or Android) if needed.