N.C. Native Plant Society to meet

AP's gardening columnist, Jessica Damiano, was surprised to learn recently that the most popular fall-planted bulb in the U.S. appears to be garlic. That's according to Google search trends. More popular than growing tulips or daffodils, and just as easy. Depending on your growing conditions, choose either hardneck or softneck garlic. Hardneck varieties are recommended for northern regions and softnecks are better suited for warmer climates. Garlic plants are heavy feeders, so incorporate a generous amount of compost into the top 3-4 inches of soil. Plant only seed garlic purchased from a reputable supplier, or cloves from the largest, healthiest heads saved from last year's harvest. Avoid supermarket garlic because it is often treated with growth inhibitors.