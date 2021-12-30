N.C. Native Plant Society to meet

Native plant group to meet
The Triad chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 5.
Ian Canton, the founding principal of Wood Thrush Nursery in Floyd, Va., will present “Super Tough Natives.” He will provide an overview of competitive native plants for difficult situations and the habitats from which they are found.
Canton is a graduate of Delaware Valley College with a Bachelor of Science in Ornamental Horticulture and Environmental Design.
To register, visit ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.
