Native plant group to meet

The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society and Maxie B’s are hosting the second annual Native Plant Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 at Maxie B’s, 2403 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.

Free native plants are available on a first come, first served basis. Information will be available about native plants, such as why natives plants benefit gardens and where native plants can be bought.

Guide sheets for incorporating natives in gardens will also be available, as well as door prizes and complimentary desserts by Maxie B’s.

— Melissa Hall

