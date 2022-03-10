Now's the time ... plant those pots

Despite the rain this past week, I’d say we all have contracted a bad case of spring fever. The temperatures have been warm, daffodils are in their glory, and many spring-blooming deciduous trees are swelling and popping all over the landscape. Even the tulip magnolias got to have their day in the sun, as the warm weather last week coaxed many into full bloom.
Of course the official start to spring is more than a week away, and cold nights are on the horizon — so be sure to bend and sway with the ways of Mother Nature. The time is ripe for peas, lettuces and cole crops (broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, collards, kale and kohlrabi), but don’t go setting out those tomato plants just yet.
Lately, I’ve been doing some serious spring cleaning in my yard and home garden, including spreading mountains of mulch, washing out bird feeders, and pruning dead wood from trees. I’ve also been expanding my container collection lately and brainstorming annual color combinations for these newly-acquired, magnificent glazed ceramic pots.
I’ve got a growing stockpile of these empty containers beside my potting bench, which right now, represent nothing more than a pile of spent money and a borderline hoarding problem. Wouldn’t these beautiful pots bring me a little more joy if they were planted now? I’ve been thinking so much about planting them for summer that I haven’t considered their potential for spring.
I don’t know if other gardeners wait to plant their containers until the danger of frost has passed, but this is a habit I’ve fallen into the last few years. I’ve always tended to pack a wallop of summer interest into my seasonal containers, trying to get the most bang for my annual buck. I do commonly switch a couple of my entry pots over to fall and winter interest plants, but I rarely revamp them for spring.
An instant way to get color into these containers now is with some cheery and colorful pansies. I plant a few pansies both fall and spring, but I really get the most enjoyment out of the ones I set out in the spring. The gradually warming temperatures of spring speeds up their growth, and the blooms are at their peak just as hot summer weather starts to settle in.
Of course, the sheer size of some of my new containers demand plants that give some height their overall appearance. This is where a woody shrub or small tree would come in handy, lending just the right balance of girth and height to my pots.
Many conifers work well in containers, such as ‘Blue Ice’ cypress or gold arborvitae. Depending on the shape of your pots, a columnar or squatty boxwood may look good. Mountain laurel or leucothoe are two native choices instead of boxwoods.
Deciduous shrubs or trees with attractive bark or structure are perfect for spring containers. Not only does their form compliment the right container, but you get to witness them waking up from their winter dormancy. A small redbud tree would be perfect in one of my new pots, lending both vertical height and graceful arch to the container’s girth and shape.
Not just a good choice for spring, a nice specimen Japanese maple can compliment a large container year-round. I had a ‘Crimson Queen’ in a pale yellow patio pot for about three years, and it was beautiful year-round. After it became a little root bound in the container, I eventually planted it in a backyard bed where it’s growing gracefully.
That’s the thing about choosing plants for your spring containers — many of the things you choose to use are hardy plants. So when you’re ready to switch out your tree, shrub or evergreen perennials, they can be permanently planted into your garden. Not only are you creating a fabulous spring container, but you can also grow your landscape with your plant choices.
A trip to the garden center in winter or early March turns up a profusion of perennial plant choices for containers. Heuchera, ajuga, creeping jenny, hellebore, sedges, evergreen ferns and sedums are all great choices for spring containers. Just like a blooming deciduous tree, you get an up close show of these perennials breaking dormancy, as their new growth, color and fronds start to unfurl and grow.
On the last few sunny days I was able to work in my backyard, I went ahead and nestled most of my new containers into their nooks in the garden. One will hug the curve of stone from a mulched pathway. Another will serve as sentry in a shade garden, flanked at its base by epimedium and evergreen Solomon’s seal. I’ve also used cedar stumps to serve as tiered stands for a trio of smaller blue pots, which looks simultaneously organic and whimsical.
Even empty, these commanding containers lend so much depth and interest to my backyard garden, (a concept I’ll explore more thoroughly in a future column). Their varying textures, colors, material and patterns have already brightened up my patio and shady nooks. I’ve already secured a handful of plants to use in them and will hopefully find more this week.
I’m excited about filling my new containers full of spring goodness. It’s nice to not put off something that I could have now, especially if I’m planting hardy shrubs and perennials that can be transplanted out into my landscape. Considering the small fortune I’ve spent on containers this winter, I’m not going to wait till May to plant them with tender annuals. I’m going to embrace the season and jump in now.
