Now's the time ... plant those pots

I don’t know if other gardeners wait to plant their containers until the danger of frost has passed, but this is a habit I’ve fallen into the last few years. I’ve always tended to pack a wallop of summer interest into my seasonal containers, trying to get the most bang for my annual buck. I do commonly switch a couple of my entry pots over to fall and winter interest plants, but I rarely revamp them for spring.

An instant way to get color into these containers now is with some cheery and colorful pansies. I plant a few pansies both fall and spring, but I really get the most enjoyment out of the ones I set out in the spring. The gradually warming temperatures of spring speeds up their growth, and the blooms are at their peak just as hot summer weather starts to settle in.

Of course, the sheer size of some of my new containers demand plants that give some height their overall appearance. This is where a woody shrub or small tree would come in handy, lending just the right balance of girth and height to my pots.

Many conifers work well in containers, such as ‘Blue Ice’ cypress or gold arborvitae. Depending on the shape of your pots, a columnar or squatty boxwood may look good. Mountain laurel or leucothoe are two native choices instead of boxwoods.