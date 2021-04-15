On birding: Springtime is nature at its best and its most challenging

With springtime well underway, we’re in a season that offers so many opportunities to witness first-hand many of nature’s marvels, from the beauty of birdsong, to the architecture of nests, to the behaviors of birds as they court mates, rear young and more.
The varieties of size, shape and color of bird eggs are among those marvels, ranging from the miniscule hummingbird egg (the size of a coffee bean) to the enormous eggs of ostriches (equal in weight to 20 chicken eggs).
It’s not surprising that the smallest bird in the world produces the smallest egg and the largest bird produces the largest egg. But hummingbirds and ostriches illustrate an even more substantive difference, the degree of development of the newly hatched chick.
The hummingbird chick emerges from the shell naked and eyes closed. They stay in the nest and must be fed by the parents, whereas the ostrich chick is down-covered, it’s eyes are open, and it’s capable of following its parent and feeding on its own within hours of hatching.
Chicks with the capabilities of ostriches are called precocial, while those with the limitations of hummingbirds are altricial, and the vast majority of birds fall into one of these two categories.
Intermediate examples include gulls, which have some of the precocial characteristics, but not all. They’re covered with down and their eyes are open, like precocial young, but they stay in the nest and are fed by the parents, like altricial young.
Owls hatch with eyes are closed, and they stay in the nest where they are fed by the parents, but they are covered with down. Herons and hawks are covered with down and their eyes are open, but they stay in the nest and are fed by parents.
Of roughly 100 species that commonly nest in Forsyth County, only six have precocial young. They’re the Canada goose, mallard, wood duck, wild turkey, killdeer and American woodcock.
This disparity in numbers between altricial and precocial would seem to imply that species that produce altricial young are evolutionarily more successful than those that produce precocial young since there are lots more of them.
But in a given nesting season, precocious species produce more eggs, thus more young, than altricial species. For example, a wood duck hen may lay a dozen eggs or more, while many songbirds lay just three or four. This may be a matter of the cost of energy expended by the mother bird. The wood duck simply leads her progeny to food whereupon they feed themselves.
Chickadees, an altricial species, on the other hand must capture prey — insects, spiders and the like — and deliver them to the nestlings, and even though both male and female carry out this activity, it’s a lot of work. Doug Tallamy, author of “Bringing Nature Home,” watched a pair of chickadees nesting in his garden and found that the pair made over 6,000 trips carrying food to one brood of nestlings.
So, if species with precocial young hatch several more eggs than altricial species and invest less care in their upbringing, aren’t they the more successful?
Hatching lots of young is no guarantee that many will survive to adulthood. That female wood duck that hatched a dozen babies is almost certain to lose some of them along the way to self-sufficiency. Snapping turtles, great blue herons, even large fish will take their toll.
But the relative safety of a well-concealed and out-of-reach nest of an altricial species is no guarantee of risk-free infancy, either. Jays, crows, rat snakes, even chipmunks, are among the dangers faced by birds such as the yellow warbler.
And though hawks and owls are near the top of the food chain, they aren’t immune to the mortality of youngsters. Under certain circumstances, the parents even participate in it. If numbers of prey are low and the parents have difficulty providing enough food for multiple nestling, they will feed more to the one that solicits food most vigorously. That will almost always be the one that hatched first and got a head start in growth — even if just a day or two.
In springtime, nature is at its best and we’re surrounded by the many facets of its beauty. But for birds, it’s a struggle in the best of times.
