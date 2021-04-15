On birding: Springtime is nature at its best and its most challenging

So, if species with precocial young hatch several more eggs than altricial species and invest less care in their upbringing, aren’t they the more successful?

Hatching lots of young is no guarantee that many will survive to adulthood. That female wood duck that hatched a dozen babies is almost certain to lose some of them along the way to self-sufficiency. Snapping turtles, great blue herons, even large fish will take their toll.

But the relative safety of a well-concealed and out-of-reach nest of an altricial species is no guarantee of risk-free infancy, either. Jays, crows, rat snakes, even chipmunks, are among the dangers faced by birds such as the yellow warbler.

And though hawks and owls are near the top of the food chain, they aren’t immune to the mortality of youngsters. Under certain circumstances, the parents even participate in it. If numbers of prey are low and the parents have difficulty providing enough food for multiple nestling, they will feed more to the one that solicits food most vigorously. That will almost always be the one that hatched first and got a head start in growth — even if just a day or two.

In springtime, nature is at its best and we’re surrounded by the many facets of its beauty. But for birds, it’s a struggle in the best of times.

