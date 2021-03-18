On orchids: Nobile Dendrobiums go mainstream

As an experiment, we tried a large batch of these new fangled Nobiles to see if they were, in fact, easy to grow and bloom. Five hundred mature plants were placed in our summer shade house, which received dappled sunlight and periodic rainfall supplemented with sprinklers. By autumn, it was time to move the plants into our heated greenhouse, which is shared with other orchids.

The Nobiles got the same care as everything else in the greenhouse since the environmental conditions are automated. Around November, the first buds appeared and, much to our surprise, they were up and down the canes — a good blooming by all measures. In addition, the leaves were shiny green.

Several months later, when we thought this new crop was finished flowering for the year, another, even heavier, round of buds appeared — on the old canes, the new canes, everywhere. We were astounded. Who ever heard of orchids that bloom twice in a three-month period?

Needless to say, our new favorite orchid is the modern Nobile dendrobium which has shown, in a sizable on-site test, to be easy to grow and bloom. For the first time, there is a serious challenger to the ubiquitous Phalaenopsis which has become so widely cultivated and adored.

As breeders continue to develop these breakthrough hybrids, we can expect to see broader acceptance of the magnificent orchid family.

Arthur Chadwick is president of Chadwick & Son Orchids Inc. You may send questions to 1240 Dorset Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139, 804-598-7560 or by email at info@chadwickorchids.com. Previous columns are on his website, www.chadwickorchids.com.