On orchids: Nobile Dendrobiums go mainstream

Once shunned by growers for their persnickety culture, Nobile dendrobiums are enjoying a rally rarely seen in orchid commerce.
It all began with the quest for an alternative to Phalaenopsis that could be mass produced and distributed with little damage and have a long shelf life. Thus far, the public has responded by snapping up the plants like hot cakes.
At first glance, Nobile dendrobiums or “Nobiles” for short, are an unlikely candidate to be embraced by anyone except the most hardened enthusiasts. Pronounced “NOB–il–EES,” this type of orchid is named for the wild species, D nobile that is found in Southern China and the Himalayas and which produces long, dangly pseudobulbs that drop their leaves before blooming. Growers generally shy away from orchids that routinely show yellowing foliage.
As if half dead looking plants aren’t enough of a deterrent, the culture of D nobile creates additional challenges. The species prefers increased light, little hydration and a sizable drop in temperature and fertilizer in the fall to assure a “good” blooming such that buds appear up and down the canes and not just at the top. Successful growers have learned to hang the plants high in the greenhouse, lower the thermostat and forget them for a few months.
But all these growing rules are a turn off for most people who just want to water their collection once a week and keep their plants near a window. In a perfect world, all orchid types would have similar care to Phalaenopsis, which only need minimal attention. Low and behold, modern breeders have developed new strains of Nobile dendrobiums that are free from the baggage of the past.
As an experiment, we tried a large batch of these new fangled Nobiles to see if they were, in fact, easy to grow and bloom. Five hundred mature plants were placed in our summer shade house, which received dappled sunlight and periodic rainfall supplemented with sprinklers. By autumn, it was time to move the plants into our heated greenhouse, which is shared with other orchids.
The Nobiles got the same care as everything else in the greenhouse since the environmental conditions are automated. Around November, the first buds appeared and, much to our surprise, they were up and down the canes — a good blooming by all measures. In addition, the leaves were shiny green.
Several months later, when we thought this new crop was finished flowering for the year, another, even heavier, round of buds appeared — on the old canes, the new canes, everywhere. We were astounded. Who ever heard of orchids that bloom twice in a three-month period?
Needless to say, our new favorite orchid is the modern Nobile dendrobium which has shown, in a sizable on-site test, to be easy to grow and bloom. For the first time, there is a serious challenger to the ubiquitous Phalaenopsis which has become so widely cultivated and adored.
As breeders continue to develop these breakthrough hybrids, we can expect to see broader acceptance of the magnificent orchid family.
